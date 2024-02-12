Launceston's QVMAG is 'stoked' to launch new 3D online database

Launceston's Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery (QVMAG) is launching a new 3D online database this week, providing access to the institution's considerable collection.
For researchers, schools and communities alike, the collection is an easily accessible resource. Available through the QVMAG website, objects and artefacts in the 3D catalogue can be viewed in 360-degree clarity alongside information for the relevant listing.
QVMAG is Australia's largest regional museum with over 1.5 million objects, and they're kicking off the 3D database with their first fifty objects.
"This is absolutely one of the cutting edge world tools as we go forth for the institution for it to be relevant, to find different ways of accessibility - because we don't want people to be disadvantaged by not being able to come in here physically," Launceston Mayor Matthew Garwood said.
"I think it's just a credit to the staff and the creative team how we're continuing to push QVMAG forward, how we're keeping it relevant," Cr Garwood said.
QVMAG Leader Communications and Marketing Maddie Brough said the 3D catalogue has been in the works for months and is proud to launch it this week. The catalogue is designed to provide local and global access to researchers, schools, communities, and other interested parties.
"We get hundreds of requests every year across the globe from researchers and just enthusiasts wanting to know what we have in our collection. And as you can imagine, 1.5 million objects, it's a lot. So it's wonderful to be able to finally bring some of these out that may not otherwise be on display," she said.
"Initiatives like the 3D collection here at QVMAG are so important for the state and for our community as well, because you don't get to go behind the scenes as often. It's very rare, so to be able to open the doors to that is a pretty fantastic thing."
While the initial launch includes fifty objects, more will be added to the database each month. QVMAG staff are making sure there is a diverse range of different collections available. Some objects currently available on the 3D database range from Tasmanian bird nests to the Guan Di Temple and Lunar New Year collections.
