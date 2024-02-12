The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Festivale economic impact expected to be 'in the millions' after 'best ever' event

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
February 12 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chairman of Festivale David Dunn says the major event has been a major boon to the state's economy. Picture by Craig George
Chairman of Festivale David Dunn says the major event has been a major boon to the state's economy. Picture by Craig George

This year's sold out Festivale has been called the "best ever" by Tasmania's Deputy Premier Michael Ferguson.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.