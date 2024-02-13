The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Mount Roland stunner: Sheffield's 'old goat farm' attracting mainlanders

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated February 14 2024 - 7:32am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The homestead at 99 Brays Road, Sheffield. Pictures supplied
The homestead at 99 Brays Road, Sheffield. Pictures supplied

A 15-hectare homestead in Tasmania's town of murals is attracting interest from across the country.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.