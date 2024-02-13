Mount Roland stunner: Sheffield's 'old goat farm' attracting mainlanders

A 15-hectare homestead in Tasmania's town of murals is attracting interest from across the country.
Originally used as a school house, the home at 99 Brays Road, Sheffield is known to locals as 'the old goat farm'.
It has five bedrooms, a stunning outlook towards Mount Roland and an indoor jet pool.
"[We've] had a lot of interest from Western Australia, NSW and Queensland, the hotter states, looking for better climate conditions and getting away from the heat," Property Circle's Sharyn Crack said.
"Location to the Spirit of Tasmania and Devonport Airport [is] also an attractive factor."
The main homestead opens out onto a deck with a wooden hot tub and pizza oven, and there are plenty of other buildings across the property.
The property's former horse stables have been converted into a self-contained studio, while a five-bed farmhouse is awaiting extensive renovations.
There is also an artist studio, wine cellar, 15x6m workshed, a dam, various farm buildings and the disused dairy complex that was once used for goats.
"The converted stable can be an Airbnb or work from home studio," Ms Crack said.
"[We've] had a great response to the attributes of the property."
A price guide has not been disclosed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.