Age no match for excitement at Party in the Paddock

It was 7am last Friday that I found myself waiting in line after my flight from Canberra landed in Launceston the night before around 11pm.
Being in line is not unusual, but being in a line that was taking me to a music festival is a little different.
For most of the week, I have searched for the perfect word to describe my feelings.
I started with apprehension then trepidation and then tried thrill, but they quite didn't fit the bill.
The best I could find was: "Frisson - noun - (from French) a sudden, strong feeling of excitement or fear".
I found myself trapped between excitement and concern.
Excitement at the opportunity that Mrs. W and I, as chaperones, were providing, but concerned at the very notion of a music festival where not every decision can be directed, mentored, or controlled.
Party In The Paddock (PITP) is smack in the middle of three weeks of bliss for festival and music lovers.
Launceston's magnificent Festivale, followed by PITP, and then multi-Grammy Award winning artist Taylor Swift, all in a short period, has provided opportunities to delight in family, fun, and festival in three magnificent locations, and two of them in Northern Tasmania.
I have found myself writing about music festivals before during 2019.
Back then the issue was the benefits and political challenges of the implementation of pill testing, which dominated debate.
At the time, I reflected that the ACT had trialled pill testing at the Groovin the Moo festival in 2018 and 2019.
Pill testing is common practice in many countries of Europe including the United Kingdom, along with the US, Canada, and New Zealand.
In 2022, the ACT implemented the first fixed pill testing site in Australia, using a national survey that showed 63 percent of respondents were in favour of the practice to underpin the decision.
By contrast, Tasmanian Police drug sniffer dogs will again be out and about at PITP, searching for illicit substances and to act as a deterrent.
PITP has grown into a significant music festival attended by 15,000 fans of all ages.
Although, to hazard a guess, I'd suggest that as parents and chaperones approaching half-a-century, we were probably in the upper age bracket of attendees.
The event started as a 2013 birthday bash at While Hills under Ben Lomond before growing into a major music festival.
The original organisers took a break in 2020 before the event was reimagined and moved to Quercus Park - also the home of Agfest, in 2023.
Like many events, there were struggles during the COVID pandemic years when outdoor events such as PITP went into hibernation.
The music at PITP is best described as alternative.
For older patrons like us, we made the shift from youth radio station Triple J to Double J years ago with the Hottest 100 slowly becoming a distant memory aside from when old counts are replayed across subsequent days following Australia Day.
To place this listening shift in perspective, the 2003 Hottest 100 was replayed recently and included such artists as Jet, Powderfinger, the Waifs, The Cat Empire, Coldplay, Little Birdy, the John Butler Trio, Something for Kate, and Jack Johnson, who all stirred memories and feelings (the feels) as they crooned through the digital wireless.
By comparison, in 2024, the youngsters will be raging to headline acts: Milky Chance, Ruel, G Flip, Tash Sultana, Lime Cordiale, Rudimental, Ball Park Music, and renowned Tasmanian band, Luca Brasi.
The artist Georgia Filpo, more commonly known as G Flip, is a significant boon for PITP after seven of the songs from her album, Drummer, made the 2023 Hottest 100.
But, perhaps even more telling, is a simple 'like' on Facebook from Taylor Swift after the Australian artist covered her hit, Cruel Summer, for the hugely popular Like a Version segment on Triple J.
Our level camp site was quickly secured after a relatively short lineup complete with a thorough security search.
And for young revellers trying to hide contraband alcohol in swags, it was quickly discovered and confiscated.
Last Friday proved a hot Tasmanian summer's day - 29 degrees at its peak.
It was the type of day that is unexpected by mainlanders, particularly those taking the stage, who were quick to point out that they didn't realise Tasmania could get so hot.
The words they used were choice but the description apt as the strength of the sun with very low humidity baked all and sundry.
The frisson I was feeling somewhere between concern and excitement quickly passed as, even though my age left several acquaintances asking what I was doing there, our camping neighbours quickly became friendly and were keen to chat about all manner of topics.
My theory of acting sensible and informing them that I had a Zoom meeting to take didn't really cut the mustard.
An offer of beer pong was appreciated, but not my choice of activity on a Friday around lunchtime.
Unsurprisingly, I have survived thus far.
Party In The Paddock is a wonderful showcase of talented artists genuinely appreciated by the masses who are determined to have a great time.
Age is just a number.
