Readers can have a say on our stories, just not on Facebook

I often get complaints from our readers who ask why they can't comment on stories we post on our Facebook page.
Many express their frustration at this, some more vehemently than others.
I have explained to our readers why comments have been turned off on our Facebook page before, but it is worth doing that again due to the number of complaints I have been getting recently.
A High Court ruling made media publishers responsible for third-party comments on their social posts.
This ruling stemmed from a case of media organisations Fairfax Media, Nationwide News, and Sky News, who faced defamation lawsuits from Dylan Voller. Voller's mistreatment at the Don Dale Youth Detention Centre in the Northern Territory prompted a Royal Commission, which media outlets covered extensively and, of course, promoted on their social media platforms. Unfortunately, some followers expressed unkind sentiments regarding Mr Voller.
Voller argued these comments defamed him and demonstrated that the owners of the Facebook pages were responsible for the comments. The High Court acknowledged this responsibility, which shocked the Australian media industry, particularly editors. Voller successfully pursued defamation claims against each publisher, leading to out-of-court settlements.
The Examiner's decision is due to that ruling. If a reader posts a personal sledge to the mayor, for example, in the comments section of one of our Facebook posts, we're legally responsible. So, leaving the avenue open for readers to comment is risky. The Examiner wants to avoid taking that significant risk. It's that straightforward. We don't want that kind of trouble.
The High Court ruling established that you are also accountable for comments you leave on our social media posts. So, we're just following the law, protecting us and you.
Most people wouldn't think of leaving a defamatory or nasty comment on a story; most want to engage with us and leave a thought about the story they have just read. I like reading these types of comments; they inform us and, in some cases, open up new lines of investigation for our journalists.
However, some see the comments section as an avenue to vent personally against someone, and that's not good. Honestly, banning comments is a case of the minority spoiling it for the majority.
Why not moderate the comments? Well, our journalists don't have the time to be on Facebook all day waiting for a legally dicey comment to then delete. They are busy chasing the news you pay us to provide for you.
While many advocate for the right to free speech, it's crucial to recognise that Australia does not have protections for freedom of speech in our constitution, unlike many other nations.
So, that's why we've opted to turn off comments on Facebook.
However, I have a solution for those seeking to engage and comment on our stories.
Our website hosts a fully moderated comments section. I encourage those inclined to comment to utilise this platform.
Our website provides a secure environment for readers to express their views. You'll find a section beneath the story to have your say. The rules still apply about saying defamatory things, but our website is a safe space for readers to comment, and I encourage those of you who would like to comment to do so.
Happy commenting.
Craig Thomson is the editor of The Examiner.
