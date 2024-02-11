Multiple pathways post-year 10 not considered in education statistics

THE goal of Senior Secondary Education is to provide a post-year 10 transition.
For some it will be to gain an apprenticeship. For some entrance to a degree course. For some an 'educational finishing school' that opens up new opportunities, such as employment with linked TAFE training.
For some it will be completing year 12, for others something different. What matters is that our young adults continue with their education and training.
Post-year 10 education structures should be designed and operated with these goals in mind.
So one statistic that really matters comes from tracking our young adults to see what they are doing two, three and four years after they leave year 10.
The current statistics are not measuring these goals. Many feed into a narrow conception of post year 10 education.
In discussions with the ACER team asked to look at year 9 to 12 in Tasmania, they accepted that the statistics were misleading as they did not allow for students who left school to go to apprenticeships.
What Premier Rockliff said the other day.
If we want to make progress we must get the university thinking out of our discussion and accept that leaving school during the Year 11 and 12 period of time is not necessarily bad.
What matters is what our young adults are leaving to go into.
Peter Kearney, Lanena
LATE last year, Nic Street MP, Minister for Local Government (amongst other ministries) suggested that council mayors should have the right to have councillors with known, specific interests (i.e. logging, prison, cable car, etc.) be excused from decision making that might relate to their outside interests.
Currently, in the case of Meander Valley Council, (MVC) where both the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor have been anointed as Liberal candidates in the upcoming state election, wouldn't there be a danger of a political 'affiliation' being used to gag publicly elected officials?
Wouldn't it be better if council officers were all sworn to serve their electors rather than their personal views or political masters?
Further, In the last state election, two MVC councillors were called by the state Liberal party to stand for election, as it happens, neither were successful, but there was a seven week period where two elected councillors were absent to pursue their political career aspirations.
Does it represent reasonable value for the rate paying voters?
Peter Wileman, Westbury
YEA verily, it has come to pass. The Albo giveth and the Albo taketh away.
With his right hand the Albo giveth tax cuts to the masses. (Cheers and applause from many!)
But wait! With his left hand, the Albo taketh away. He encourageth temperance by hiking the liquor tax yet again, so that the average Joe (that's you and me folks) finds it more and more difficult to enjoy a beer round the barbie with his mates. (Much grumbling in the pub).
And, lo, there's more. He encourageth fitness by people having to walk or ride a bike by once again hiking the already high fuel excise. (Shoe makers and servos celebrate the windfall).
Yea verily doth the Albo give with the one hand and take with the other
Richard Hill, Newstead
GREAT news of course. But the main reason for inflation increase is the RBA.
External reasons globally we cannot stop and increased interest rates by the RBA will do nothing except pour more salt into Australians financial wounds.
People like Albanese and his RBA mates don't get it at all.
Safe and secure with their multi-million dollar remuneration packages that 98.5% of Australians are far from.
Albanese doesn't care in the slightest. He is a very indignant selfish person and does not stand by his own statements and promises.
Malcolm Carey, Launceston
IT WAS with some surprise that I read that Eric Abetz has been preselected for the seat of Franklin at the next state election.
Surely the Liberal Party's memory is not so short that they have forgotten that it was this candidate's extreme conservatism and party room machinations that kept Tasmanians out of the federal cabinet, (with the exception of Richard Colbeck)?
Premier Rockliff, whose moderate views will never be accepted by the Abetz faction, will need to start looking over his shoulder once Eric Abetz warms to his task.
Brian Lee, Longford
