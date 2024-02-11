The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Multiple pathways post-year 10 not considered in education statistics

By Letters to the Editor
February 12 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Kearney says society is still narrow-minded when it comes to post-year 10 pathways, with education through TAFE and other institutions still not counted in statistics. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Peter Kearney says society is still narrow-minded when it comes to post-year 10 pathways, with education through TAFE and other institutions still not counted in statistics. Picture by Phillip Biggs

THE goal of Senior Secondary Education is to provide a post-year 10 transition.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.