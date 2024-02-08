What's on: Things to do across Northern Tasmania this weekend and next

From February 9
Launceston florist business Wildly Abigail has a gallery wall in their York Street premises dedicated to showing artwork by local artists.
From Friday February 9, Launceston painter Madeline Lebski's modern, minimalist style, still life paintings will be on display. Her collection of 10 paintings will be on display for five weeks.
Wildly Abigail can be found at 144 York Street. Gallery opening from 6pm.
February 10
Head along to Jetsonville for the return of the Scottsdale Rodeo for 2024.
With full rodeo program on offer, including crowd favourites barrel racing and bull riding, as well as live music from Adam D'Silva at the conclusion of the rodeo events.
Tickets available at the gate only. No dogs. No BYO. Cash Only.
Bridport Road, Jetsonville. 3pm start, gates open from 1pm.
February 11
The NTJFA, NTFA, AFL and NTFUA invite you to a footy event for the whole family.
Tasmania Devil's players will run activities on the main oval and the AFL will be showcasing AFL Nines and Superkick. Join the NTFA and NTFUA for footy drills, handball competitions and more.
Food and drinks will be available and there will be giveaways on the day.
University Oval, UTAS Newnham 10am - 1pm.
February 11
Grab a picnic blanket and some snacks and head down to City Park rotunda to join Launceston's Music in the Park series.
This free community concert series is back for summer and brings music and entertainment from a range of local musical icons and ensembles.
Now in its 12th year, the City of Launceston's Music in the Park concert series will be held in the City Park rotunda over six Sundays in January and February 2024, from 12.30pm to 2.30pm.
Some of the performances will feature local talent such the St Andrews Caledonian Pipe Band, who'll be performing with the West Tamar Municipal Brass Band and a group of highland dancers.
Sunday the 11th will showcase the talents of St Joes Big Band.
For more information visit: https://www.launceston.tas.gov.au/Events-Calendar/Music-in-the-Park-2024.
February 10 - 11
Back for 2024, the Launceston Horticultural Society is set to showcase the best blooms that Northern Tassie has to offer at their Summer Flower Show in Evandale.
Enjoy flower displays including Dahlias, Gladioli, Liliums and Begonias, plants and supplies for sale and entertainment, including hands on potting sessions for the kids. Enter the raffle and enjoy the variety of food and beverage stalls while you're at it.
Evandale Memorial Hall, 8 High Street, Evandale. Entry $5.00.
Saturday: 2pm - 5pm. Sunday: 9am - 4pm.
February 16
Legendary 'Streets of London' music icon Ralph McTell will be performing live in Launceston as a part of his Streets of Oz Tour. The UK singer-songwriter will be at The Boathouse Centre, Launceston on Friday February 16, before continuing on to Hobart for his final Tasmanian show.
For over six decades, audiences all over the world still flock to hear and sing along to the timeless classic, Streets of London, that catapulted him to global fame. The melodic beauty and cold hard truth of the song keeps it forever relevant, while McTell's music and storytelling emanate grace, experience and learning, natural poise and deep substance with harmonic and melodic riches.
Tickets and more information are available at https://gigfindr.au/tickets/
February 17
Friends of the Library Launceston host free live music performances under the banner of 'Live at the Library' on the first and third Saturdays of each month at the Launceston Library, Civic Square from 10.30 am for an hour or so.
The next performer will be Jerome Hillier who has been a professional solo musician in Tasmania for the past 15 years and has supported Jimmy Barnes, Daryl Braithwaite, and The Proclaimers. He has also performed with bands including Blue Monday.
His style is a mix of both light easy listening and high-energy acoustic music with vocals covering a range of material.
Come along and enjoy free live music and support local talent.
February 17
This annual event is held on a private farm near Launceston. It showcases fields of eco-friendly industrial hemp which have no drug value, but can produce an astonishing array of food and fibre products. Sample burgers and cosmetics made with hemp, examine a hempcrete wall which is highly insulative and carbon negative. Listen to a hemp guitar while sipping a hemp gin and tonic.
Food, alcohol and soft drinks are provided as part of your ticket price. All attendees will have a chance to chat one-on-one with industry experts, see hemp growing, buy speciality hemp products and meet like-minded new friends.
Tickets and more information available at: https://www.tasmanianhempassociation.org.au/.
February 18
Five pipe bands performing and competing, highland dance competitions and medieval displays. This will be the first pipe band contest since Richmond Games which folded in 2020.
This is an inaugural event with the hopes of being coming annual.
Free community event at the Longford Village Green, 10am - 4pm.
February 24
Proudly presented by the Exeter Show Society Inc. the Exeter Show is back again with another year of family fun. The traditional agricultural show offers a wide range of entertainment including an animal nursery, sideshow alley, rides, food/drinks, home industries, live entertainment and more.
Enjoy entertainment favourites like Borys Zagrocki's extreme bicycle stunts, wood-chopping and the return of the popular horse show jumping.
Exeter Showgrounds, 2 Winkleigh Rd, Exeter, 9am - 4pm.
Tickets and more information available at: exetershow.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.