Trevallyn's Neighbourhood Cafe up for sale as owners 'move on to new adventure'

Trevallyn's sole cafe business is up for sale.
Neighbourhood cafe co-owners Rob and Olivia Morrison - the faces behind the three-outlet strong Bread and Butter brand - expect to sell their Trevallyn cafe "within the week".
The Morrisons have owned the food and beverage business for four years, having purchased it during the pandemic, and said now was the right time to pass the reins to new owners.
"We've loved owning it; it's an amazing little venue with a great customer base," Mr Morrison said.
"But with how much we've grown and with our future [as Bread and Butter], it has become a cog in the wheel, and it deserves more than that."
The popular cafe, its equipment and all of its intellectual property - including considerable Facebook and Instagram followings and a woodfired pizza oven - are being sold for $95,000 plus stock at valuation.
"It's extremely well priced for an opportunity like this," said selling agent Blake Shepherd, of Shepherd and Heap.
"There's an enclave of customers at your doorstep. It's geographically isolated and a good, solid performer.
"It's at a level where a buyer could purchase and do nothing to it and keep running it successfully, and as such, we've had buoyant interest."
The Examiner understands that staff will likely stay with the business, pending negotiations with the new owners.
Mr Morrison said they would love to see an owner-operator run the business into the future who could bring back night trade at the site.
"Someone on the ground meeting the customers every day with a smile on their face," he said.
"We'll be very sad to see it change hands. It will always be in our hearts, but it's for the best."
The business traded for many years as Cafe Culture, and briefly ran as Lulu's before the Morrisons took over.
