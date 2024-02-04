'Take it to the next level': First look at the revamped UTAS Stadium

Northern Tasmanians have been given their first look at the revamped UTAS Stadium, with the designs and scope of the works now finalised.
Minister for Stadia and Events Nic Street said the $130 million project, funded on a 50:50 basis by the state and federal governments, would cover all aspects of the region's premier sports venue.
"We've been able to look at these plans from a whole venue point of view," Mr Street said.
"As well to make sure that everything that we do on both sides of the ground integrates perfectly, so that this venue is the very best it can be for the participants that come here. but also for the spectators that come to enjoy the spectacles that are put on here."
Federal Labor MP for Lyons Brian Mitchell said the state and federal governments had played ball and reached an outcome that would benefit all Tasmanians.
"This is a fantastic investment from the federal and state governments and just shows what can be achieved when we work together for community benefit," Mr Mitchell said.
"This is really going to elevate what's already a really good experience at the stadium into an even better experience, with improved facilities for players, but also the public."
As part of the work corporate boxes, broadcast facilities, scoreboards and lighting equipment would all be upgraded, and new seating will be installed in the western stand.
A new eastern stand will add new entry and exit points to the venue, and tie the stadium in better with the wider Inveresk precinct.
Stadiums Tasmania chief executive officer James Avery said the community had been at the forefront of planning for the upgraded stadium.
He said this meant consideration was also given to player and match day facilities - particularly the rising numbers of female athletes using the venue.
"There's a lot of female sport that is continuing to come through more broadly across the country, and that's certainly the case here at UTAS Stadium," Mr Avery said.
"Those facilities will better cater to the needs of male and female athletes from a community level right through to the elite level.
"There's a level of compliance that's going to be increased across the venue as well.
"It's going to be a safer, cleaner, family friendly venue compared to what it is now. It's already an outstanding venue as we know, these improvements will just take that to the next level."
