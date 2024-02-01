The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Health

After 40 years, Medicare needs a 'major renno,' AMA Tasmania says

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
February 1 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Tasmanian branch of the Australian Medical Association said after 40 years, Medicare needs to be modernised. File picture
The Tasmanian branch of the Australian Medical Association said after 40 years, Medicare needs to be modernised. File picture

February 1 marks 40 years since the bulk billing service, Medicare, was introduced in Australia.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and is passionate about all things happening in the North-East. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.