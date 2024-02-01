After 40 years, Medicare needs a 'major renno,' AMA Tasmania says

February 1 marks 40 years since the bulk billing service, Medicare, was introduced in Australia.
The historic and, at the time, controversial initiative brought on by the Hawke government in 1984 ensured basic health care for all Australians.
So, how does it hold up today in Tasmania?
Australian Medical Association Tasmanian branch president John Saul said the system was in "drastic need of modernisation."
"The expression that it's like an old family home that needs a major reno; I'd like to add that it also needs a few rooms demolished and rebuilt," Dr Saul said.
"It's one of the best systems in the world, especially when it first started ... but unfortunately, it just hasn't kept up with the times."
Regarding modernising Medicare, Dr Saul said there was no simple answer.
"The increase with the bulk billing incentive has been a good start, but it only allows for healthcare cardholders and children under 16," Dr Saul said.
"Your average Australian mums and dads working with kids, effectively on average, get less than $1 increase in their return per visit, which doesn't keep track of inflation by any stretch of the imagination.
"The Medicare rebate for non healthcare cardholders has gone up around two per cent.
"Inflation we know has been seven per cent plus, so the average Australian has as unfortunately, significantly missed out."
Health Minister Guy Barnett said nearly one in 10 Tasmanians delayed or avoided seeing a GP due to affordability, compared to seven per cent nationally in the same year.
Tasmanian Labor Senator Helen Polley said residents of Bass were seeing the benefits of the government's "record investments" to strengthen it.
Mr Barnett said more than a third of Tasmanians waited longer than they felt was acceptable to get a GP appointment.
"Clearly, we're not sitting around waiting for the Federal Government to fix broken Medicare GP funding," Mr Barnett said.
"By working with the local community and GPs we have now managed to save three GP clinics: St Marys, Bridgewater, and now East Devonport."
Ms Polley said Bass had seen an increase of 4.2 per cent in the rate of bulk billing in the first two months since the federal government tripled the GP bulk billing incentive.
"The government is committed to making it easier for people to see a bulk billing doctor - and the first two months of data show that is exactly what is happening here in Bass with residents saving $143, 179.00," Ms Polley said.
