Water waste of resources: Hydrogen is fine but leave our drinking water alone

THANKS to Councilor Pentridge for bringing to light the $300,000 that various TASCAT planning appeals have cost Launceston ratepayers (The Examiner, 29 January). The most significant of these costs, $70,000, or 23% of the total, was incurred in defending Council's decision to approve the development of the North East Rail Trail between Wyena and Lilydale. This appeal was brought by an individual who had also brought a failed appeal against the Dorset municipality section from Scottsdale to Wyena. The appeal against the Launceston section was made on similar grounds and was also ultimately dismissed.