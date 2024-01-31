'Good and faithful servant': Tassie council creates new award for legend

No award could quite capture the contribution Syd West has made to the Meander Valley.
So they made a new one just for him.
After being presented with a 'lifetime contribution' award at Meander Valley Council's Australia Day awards last weekend, Mr West was also unveiled as the region's first ever 'local legend'.
Mayor Wayne Johnston, who presented the award, expressed doubt that Mr West's contribution would ever be topped.
"It'd be easier to say the things he hasn't been involved in than the things he has," Cr Johnston said.
Mr West's resume is astounding.
He has served as president of Westbury Cricket Club, West Moreland Cricket Association, Northern Baptist Basketball Association, Deloraine Golf Club, Westbury Bowls Club, Westbury Sports Centre, Westbury Rotaty Club and the Tasmanian Council of Baptist Churches.
He has been chairman of the Police and Health Centre Safety Committee, Westbury's Irish Festival Committee, Westbury Neighbourhood Watch, Meander Valley's Choral Society, and a Northern Regional Games committee.
He has also served the Westbury and Cluan Baptist churches, Westbury Recreation Ground Management Committee and Westbury Municipal Council in a variety of leadership roles, and received lifetime membership at many of the aforementioned organisations.
Mr West, who has three daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, turned 94 on Tuesday.
A plaque in Mr West's honour will be hung permanently in the Westbury Function Centre.
"There is without a doubt, a 'well done, good and faithful servant' coming to Sydney West and we are all just so honoured to have been a part of this journey," a Meander Valley Council statement said.
"It goes without saying, at this point in time, and maybe never again in our history, that there is none comparable to Sydney West, in their selflessness contribution and their continual dedicated service at a high level, to our community."
Mr West was one of two Meander Valley residents to receive a 'lifetime contribution' award.
The council also paid tribute to Barry Pearn, who has served the Whitemore volunteer fire brigade for 50 years and the Rotary Club of Westbury for 47 years.
Mr Pearn has held leadership roles for long stints in both organisations.
"Barry Pearn is the epitome of a quiet achiever, frequently working in the background, not seeking recognition or praise," the council said.
"He is a wonderful asset to our community."
A well-known Meander Valley name received the night's headline gong.
Christine Chilcott, who has served countless community organisations across the past 40-plus years, was named citizen of the year.
"She has always been selfless," a council statement read.
"She is the person people turn to when they are wanting to get things done, and she never backs down from a challenge.
"The Meander Valley community and beyond are all the better for having her live here."
Deloraine Table Tennis Club's Liam Collins was named young citizen of the year.
Other major awards went to Barry Higgins (contribution to art and culture), Judith Kilby (contribution to sport), Westbury Town Common Park run (community event of the year) and Amanda Taylor (exceptional volunteer).
