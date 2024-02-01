What's on: Things to do across Northern Tasmania this weekend and next

February 2-4
Festivale is Tasmania's premium summer event, a three day celebration designed to showcase Tasmanian food, beverages and entertainment.
Staged in Launceston's iconic City Park, the ambiance of this outdoor event is unique.
Held annually, Festivale attracts around 30,000 patrons and takes place on the first weekend of February.
Originally established in 1988 as a multi-cultural street party, it has evolved into an iconic Tasmanian event, drawing people together to celebrate what Tasmania has to offer the world.
Festivale presents the best of Tasmania's produce, cool climate wines, beers, spirits and exceptional entertainment.
Festivale 2024 will run from February 2 to 4 in Launceston City Park, with full program details and tickets available at the event website.
February 3
Friends of the Library Launceston host free live music performances under the banner of 'Live at the Library' on the first and third Saturdays of each month at the Launceston Library, Civic Square from 10.30 am for an hour or so.
The next performers will be AnchorSpike Mason (saxophone) and Ade Ishs (keyboard) playing their way through some classic Jazz tunes, and a few of their original tunes.
Come along and enjoy free live music and support local talent.
February 6
Philosophy in the Pub occurs at The Gunners' Arms on the first Tuesday of each month from 6pm - 7:30. This month's topic is: "What is consciousness?"
It's not at all clear what the answer is & it's a continuing philosophical puzzle. At one level, the answer seems obvious: it's where our sensations, emotions, judgements & so on occur. It turns out to be problematic though. The style of PiP is reasoned inquiry, so come prepared to have your thoughts analysed & critically engaged with.
February 11
Grab a picnic blanket and some snacks and head down to City Park rotunda to join Launceston's Music in the Park series.
This free community concert series is back for summer and brings music and entertainment from a range of local musical icons and ensembles.
Now in its 12th year, the City of Launceston's Music in the Park concert series will be held in the City Park rotunda over six Sundays in January and February 2024, from 12.30pm to 2.30pm.
Some of the performances will feature local talent such the St Andrews Caledonian Pipe Band, who'll be performing with the West Tamar Municipal Brass Band and a group of highland dancers.
Sunday the 11th will showcase the talents of St Joes Big Band.
For more information visit: https://www.launceston.tas.gov.au/Events-Calendar/Music-in-the-Park-2024.
February 10 - 11
Back for 2024, the Launceston Horticultural Society is set to showcase the best blooms that Northern Tassie has to offer at their Summer Flower Show in Evandale.
Enjoy flower displays including Dahlias, Gladioli, Liliums and Begonias, plants and supplies for sale and entertainment, including hands on potting sessions for the kids. Enter the raffle and enjoy the variety of food and beverage stalls while you're at it.
Evandale Memorial Hall, 8 High Street, Evandale. Entry $5.00.
Saturday: 2pm - 5pm. Sunday: 9am - 4pm.
February 17
This annual event is held on a private farm near Launceston. It showcases fields of eco-friendly industrial hemp which have no drug value, but can produce an astonishing array of food and fibre products. Sample burgers and cosmetics made with hemp, examine a hempcrete wall which is highly insulative and carbon negative. Listen to a hemp guitar while sipping a hemp gin and tonic.
Food, alcohol and soft drinks are provided as part of your ticket price. All attendees will have a chance to chat one-on-one with industry experts, see hemp growing, buy speciality hemp products and meet like-minded new friends.
Tickets and more information available at: https://www.tasmanianhempassociation.org.au/.
February 17
Enjoy a perfect cocktail of wine and comedy at the fifth Grapes of Mirth one day event at Josef Chromy Wines in Relbia.
Hosted by Merrick Watts alongside a line-up of comedians like Thank God You're Here star Celia Pacquola, Anne Edmonds, Australian comedy and entertainment icon Lehmo, Rhys Nicholson and Nath Valvo.
Bring a along a chair or picnic rug and grab a spot on the lawn. Food and drinks are available for purchase from Josef Chromy on the day.
Grapes of Mirth will run at Josef Chromy on Saturday, February 17, 2024, from 12pm to 6pm. Tickets and more information can be found at the grapesofmirth.com.au website.
From February 21
Arthur Miller's Pulitzer Prize-winning Death of a Salesman - perhaps the greatest play to come out of the 20th century - is an almost perfect production for any theatre company.
Being staged by DARE Collective, Launceston's newest theatre company, Miller's 1949 classic of modern American drama is a searing portrait of the physical, emotional, and psychological costs of the American Dream.
DARE blends cinema and stage in an "adaptation that highlights the ingrained idea of fantasy and the deep-rooted fear of failure".
