Former West Tamar youth officer now developing AI technologies

A tech powerhouse with roots in Launceston is working to create a form of artificial intelligence that can understand your emotions and use it to enhance your environment.
Amanda Johnstone, who grew up in Launceston, is the Founding CEO of Transhuman, a company that believes in a future where "our technology connects the dots of the mind, the body and the human spirit".
Ms Johnstone, who was named Time Magazine's Next Generation leader in 2019, also developed a suicide prevention app called Be A Looper after losing friends to suicide.
Transhuman's latest project is in the field of emotionAI, which understands the "psycho-physiological state of the body and converts that into an emotion," she said.
As a field, emotionAI has been billed by Forbes as "the future of digital health".
The company is about 18 months away from releasing its technology to the market and has been working with Fortune 500 partners to roll it across the world, she said.
Ms Johnstone said the emotionAI had practical applications when linked to everyday devices.
"It's about augmenting and tailoring our experiences based on how our body actually feels in real time," Ms Johnstone said.
For example, you might leave work to get into your Uber when your body sensor reacts and connects with all the other gadgets in the car.
"So the thermostat, the lighting and the music all react to you in the Uber in real-time, depending on where you want to go."
"So if you go into a dance class afterwards, it might get your heart rate up, or if you go into a meditation class, it might force you to wind down all through the ambience in the car itself."
The AI would be applied to computers and technology in cars and homes, like lights and even listening apps like Spotify.
It's a very exciting time, she said, and many things that once would have been regarded as science fiction are coming to life.
Ms Johnstone got her start in the business world after starting her own business in Launceston at the age of 17.
At 18, she was West Tamar Council's Youth Development Officer, where she ran the Youth Council, visited schools and spoke to young people about making an impact in the community.
Ms Johnstone will return to Tasmania in March to deliver an address for International Women's Day on leadership and wants to remind others that they don't need to be an expert to get involved in technology.
"Technology is for everybody. All you need is a computer or a phone."
She'll remind people, "if you don't start learning about AI in the next six months, you really will get left behind."
"It's going to make your life a lot easier in the future if you start to learn now."
She's especially keen for women to see themselves as leaders in technology.
"I see women in technology being very impactful because we lead with empathy."
