The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Photographer wants to battle ageism with photos of older Tasmanian women

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated January 22 2024 - 10:38am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrea photographed by Angelica Perrie. Picture supplied
Andrea photographed by Angelica Perrie. Picture supplied

For the last two years Launceston photographer Angelica Perrie has been trying to capture the beauty of older women aged 40 to 80+ across Tasmania.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.