Memorial service to highlight sacrifices made by animals in wars

The Northern Tasmanian Light Horse Troop (NTLHT) expressed the importance of remembering animals killed in wars ahead of a commemorative service in February.
The National Day for War Animals is recognised on February 24, with last year's Campbell Town service drawing around 400 visitors.
NTLHT President Richard Rees said over the years, animals had aided the military in many ways.
"Such as the 200,000 plus horses that were lost in World War I that couldn't be bought back, or were left in Egypt," Mr Rees said.
"Some were destroyed, others were given to locals and only one was brought back to Australia ... it's sad to see how animals were treated over the years."
Animals were put to use in many ways in wars, serving as transport, messengers, protectors, mascots and pets.
According to the Australian War Memorial, out of the 136,000 Australian horses sent to the First World War, only one returned.
At Gallipoli, Private John Simpson Kirkpatrick became known as 'The Man with the Donkey' as he transported wounded men from the fighting in Monash Valley down to the first aid station at Anzac Cove.
"We still use dogs even though they were used as messengers in the early days of the First World War, now they're used as bomb trackers," Mr Rees said.
"It's it's really important that we remember the sacrifice animals made and not just humans."
The War Animal Remembrance Day service will be held at Campbell Town Cenotaph on February 24 at 10.30am.
