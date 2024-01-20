Annual Longford festival is sure to get your goat this year

It could be the cheese, the soap or their overall cuteness, but something keeps Tasmanians coming back to the annual GoatFest.
The ever-popular event is expected to attract more than 1000 goat-loving visitors to Longford on January 28.
"It's been pretty steady over the past few years," said Steven Baldock, Goat Association of Australia's Tasmanian president.
"There's a lot of repeat people who come in that you notice in the crowd.
"We've got a few more children's activities this year so there'll be families that enjoy that, we're always trying to keep them happy."
Originally held in Launceston's Inveresk equestrian pavilion, the festival was moved to Longford in 2021 after the City of Launceston council leased the area to the University of Tasmania.
Mr Baldock said visitors would enjoy a scavenger hunt and the annual goat artisan soap competition, which draws interstate competitors.
"There's an arts and craft competition which is very well supported; we've divided that into adult and kids sections," he said.
Mr Baldock said while the festival provided an opportunity for farmers and breeders to promote their goats, it was about educating the wider public.
"We do a few talks on the various aspects of it, husbandry and and what each section is up to," Mr Baldock said.
"Or we'll ask each section to do a question-and-answer session with the public and that's always pretty popular."
He said he was looking forward to seeing the public out and about.
"We put as much outside as we possibly could after some public feedback ... it's just a general good family day," he said.
You can find goats of all kinds at the Longford Showgrounds on January 28 from 10am.
