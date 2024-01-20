The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Annual Longford festival is sure to get your goat this year

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated January 20 2024 - 3:39pm, first published 3:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GoatFest at the Longford showgrounds in 2021. Pictures Paul Scambler
GoatFest at the Longford showgrounds in 2021. Pictures Paul Scambler

It could be the cheese, the soap or their overall cuteness, but something keeps Tasmanians coming back to the annual GoatFest.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and is passionate about all things happening in the North-East. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.