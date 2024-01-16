'Fit for a queen': Tourism Tasmania targets Danes with cheeky ad

Tourism Tasmania has launched a cheeky ad campaign spruiking the Apple Isle to coincide with the coronation of Queen Mary and King Frederick.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The full page ads were taken out in Nine newspapers The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald and the Danish newspaper Politiken promoting tourism in the state with tongue-in-cheek references to Queen Mary's Tassie origins.
The ad taken out in the Danish newspaper reads: "Down here, our views are fit for a Queen. Just ask yours."
The Nine newspapers ad reads: "Becoming Queen. The only decent excuse for leaving."
Tourism Tasmania chief Sarah Clark said "We wanted to show our support for Mary becoming Queen, while also having a bit of fun using our Tasmanian tone of voice and stunning imagery.
"At Tourism Tasmania we aspire to be different, to cut through the general tourism marketing noise, and this was a great opportunity to reach our important domestic travelling audience and the Danish market with a creative message."
It's not the first time Queen Mary has been featured in an ad campaign with internet sleuths uncovering that the Danish royal once appeared in a 1998 Victorian railways ad.
Tourism Tasmania have also promoted social media films in Australian and Danish markets.
One video promoted on social media is a letter to Queen Mary.
"We might not make it to the proclamation but we're raising a glass of Tassie sparkling," the ad says.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.