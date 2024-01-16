The Examiner
We need a respectful debate on changing the date of Australia Day

By Michael Mansel
January 17 2024 - 10:00am
Michael Mansell at NAIDOC Week: Launceston. Picture by Paul Scambler
Michael Mansell at NAIDOC Week: Launceston. Picture by Paul Scambler

It is not Australia Day per se that is socially offensive and morally unjustifiable; it is the arrogant and disrespectful rubbing in the face of Aborigines of the events associated with January 26th. That white people came to Aboriginal lands is a fact, as are the killings, dispossession and destruction of Aboriginal society. Those events are hardly worth celebrating unless you are arrogant and couldn't care less about the effect on those who suffered.

