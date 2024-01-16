We need a respectful debate on changing the date of Australia Day

It is not Australia Day per se that is socially offensive and morally unjustifiable; it is the arrogant and disrespectful rubbing in the face of Aborigines of the events associated with January 26th. That white people came to Aboriginal lands is a fact, as are the killings, dispossession and destruction of Aboriginal society. Those events are hardly worth celebrating unless you are arrogant and couldn't care less about the effect on those who suffered.
The purpose of a national day is one of celebration of good. Choosing a racially divisive date - when one race prevailed over another with rape, murder and discrimination - is a bad choice. Of all days of the year, why stick with one that is divisive? Why not hold a competition to find a more appropriate day?
The decision by Woolworths, Coles and Aldi to avoid Australian flags and other merchandise is a socially responsible action. What does Peter Dutton care about acting as a socially responsible leader? When all this merchandise was being peddled as part of Australia Day, governments around the country encouraged it. Much has changed since then thanks to moral leadership by local councils, schools, political leaders, unions, more and more members of the public and political leaders such as Liberals Premiers Peter Gutwein and Jeremy Rockliff.
On the other hand, Prime Minister Albanese has joined Peter Dutton in wanting to retain January 26th. Why? Both Dutton and Albanese think there are votes in holding the line regardless of the divisive nature of January 26th. Neither is a leader, not in the sense that anyone trusts their capacity to lead a nation on moral and social issues.
The media have played a well-balanced role in the debate with lots of coverage for those who want to retain January 26th but who, in every single case, are not able to explain why they are determined to stick to an immoral day for national celebration. On the other hand, the swelling number of people arguing for change are sympathetic and compassionate, and it is those views that will prevail in the finish.
Michael Mansell is the Chairman of the Aboriginal Land Council
