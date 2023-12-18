Not so diplomatic: Man claiming title apologises after courtroom argument

A man claiming the title of 'diplomat' was not afforded immunity, and was forcibly detained by a police prosecutor and court security guards after calling a magistrate a "dishonourable man".
Daniel Victor Gandini, formerly of Pioneer, had applied to strike out a speeding penalty and appeared at the Launceston Magistrates Court on December 18.
However after arguing with, and eventually insulting magistrate Simon Brown he was charged with contempt of court - something he apologised for hours later.
Gandini started proceedings by asking to be called 'Diplomat Dan' and not 'Mr Gandini' - as is customary in the courtroom - because he "was not mentally retarded".
Mr Brown initially attempted to humour Gandini by calling him his preferred name, but said he had to assume that Daniel Victor Gandini and 'Diplomat Dan' were the same person.
"What I have here is a traffic infringement issued to a person by the name of Daniel Gandini," he said.
"I can't deal with an application from someone not subject to the notice."
Gandini objected saying he "was not a person", and not a human being, but a "living man".
Asked by the magistrate "who are you?" Gandini said his name was Daniel Victor of the family Gandini.
Police opposed Gandini's application to vary his penalty as Gandini claimed he had been under duress, and the format of the paperwork was "appalling".
Gandini said he had been incorrectly identified as riding a scooter over the speed limit, and police officers had falsified evidence as part of a harassment campaign.
He said he was not the same "living man" seen riding the scooter, and he did not choose to contest the matter in court when he received the infringement notice as it was not sent to 'Diplomat Dan of the family Gandini'.
Gandini said it would be illegal to open a letter addressed to somebody else.
After some back-and-forth, during which Mr Brown told the man to stop arguing and used the honorific 'Mr', Gandini began shouting at the magistrate.
"Don't call me Mr Gandini again," he said.
"It's disrespectful."
"Whatever you want to be called, be quiet," the magistrate said.
Mr Brown said he would adjourn proceedings until a hearing on May 20, and told Gandini he was free to go.
Gandini said he was "always free to go".
He said he would invoice Mr Brown for his time, and the evidence he intended to submit at the hearing.
As he left, Gandini called the magistrate a "dishonourable man".
Mr Brown told court security guards to detain Gandini, and police prosecutors ran from the courtroom to assist.
Four men - three security guards and police prosecutor Luke Murfitt-Cowen - had to carry Gandini back into the courtroom by his limbs, where Mr Brown charged him with contempt of court.
After Gandini spent about three hours in the holding cells, he was brought back to the courtroom where Mr Brown said if the man apologised he was willing to consider waiving any further punishment.
This offer was taken up by Gandini who said he apologised, and his response was due to trauma.
Gandini said he "preferred communication and not intimidation" and "didn't mean any disrespect" toward the magistrate.
Mr Brown accepted the apology, and Gandini was released from custody.
