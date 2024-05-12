Education ministers unite in call for fair public school funding

Education ministers around the country are urging the federal government to fairly fund public schools ahead of this week's federal budget.
Education ministers from Tasmania, Queensland, Victoria, New South Wales and South Australia joined the Australian Education Union (AEU) and principals' associations to call on the federal government to bring the Schooling Resource Standard (SRS) up to the full 100 per cent.
New data released in March this year showed the federal government funding for Tasmanian private schools increased 1.7 times the rate of funding for public schools between 2013 and 2022.
Public schools are currently funded below the SRS, the minimum level governments agreed to more than 10 years ago following a review by David Gonski.
This found 100 per cent was the minimum funding required to meet the needs of students.
The federal government only provides 20 per cent of funding for public schools, with states and territories responsible for 75 per cent.
Australian Education Union federal president Correna Haythorpe said the challenges in schools had never been greater.
"Our principals, teachers and support staff are doing an extraordinary job, but they are being asked to do too much with too little and there just aren't enough of them," Ms Haythorpe said.
"There needs to be additional teachers and counsellors in schools, along with more support staff and specialist staff such as speech therapists.
"Fully funding public schools is the only way to ensure every child gets the support they need to succeed, and we can recruit and retain sufficient numbers of teachers."
Australian Government Primary Principals Association president Pat Murphy said only three per cent of public school students in Australia received the minimum SRS funding.
"The question has to be asked if the federal government can't afford to fund public schools at 100 per cent of the SRS, how do we have the funding for catholic and independent schools to receive 100 per cent?" Mr Murphy said.
State Education Minister Jo Palmer said the Tasmanian Government wanted to work with their federal counterparts to ensure fair and equal funding for all students.
"We must see 100 per cent funding for Tasmania's public schools - anything less is unacceptable," Mrs Palmer said.
"We will continue to participate in constructive discussions to achieve this outcome."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.