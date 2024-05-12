The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Education

Education ministers unite in call for fair public school funding

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated May 13 2024 - 8:50am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Education ministers around the country are calling on fair funding for public schools. Pictured is Education Minister Jo Palmer and Launceston College. Pictures by Paul Scambler
Education ministers around the country are calling on fair funding for public schools. Pictured is Education Minister Jo Palmer and Launceston College. Pictures by Paul Scambler

Education ministers around the country are urging the federal government to fairly fund public schools ahead of this week's federal budget.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Passionate about all things happening in the North East with a focus on health and science. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.