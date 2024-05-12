'Pretty disappointing': Unions tired of talk around industrial manslaughter laws

Tasmania is the only jurisdiction that lacks industrial manslaughter laws or a commitment to progress them.
Unions Tasmania secretary Jessica Munday said this sent a "pretty awful message" to workers about the state government's priorities.
"I think that is really pretty disappointing, to say the least, when we've seen these laws progress in other jurisdictions," Ms Munday said.
"The question for us is whether the Liberal Party still wants to stand opposed to these laws.
"We have continually asked the government and made representations, taken workers and family members to meet with politicians, pointed out the gaps in our laws - and we have consistently been denied those laws from the Liberal Party.
"That sends a pretty awful message to Tasmanian workers that they're not interested in making sure that we have the same safety standards as the rest of the country."
According to Ms Munday, the government said they were "consulting" on these laws, but did not give a commitment, while Tasmanian Labor, the Greens and three independents "did give us that commitment".
"We will absolutely be intending on dialling up the pressure on the government this time because of the election recently," she said.
"The government just looks like they don't care about workers if they continue to maintain that we don't need [industrial manslaughter laws] here."
In 2004, Guy and Karen Hudson's son Matthew was killed in an industrial workplace incident at 16 years of age.
"Tasmania is notoriously known for outdated business practices that are behind the times," Mr Hudson previously told The Examiner.
In the 20 years since Matthew's death, Mr and Mrs Hudson have made it their life's mission to advocate for stronger laws and education surrounding work-related injuries or fatalities.
He said the state's lax laws around the topic close to his heart indicated "those in a position to make changes couldn't care less".
"Industrial manslaughter laws will help bring Tasmania up to date with the rest of Australia and send a strong message to those types of businesses that they can no longer get away with outdated behaviour," he said.
Ahead of parliament's return, Opposition Leader Dean Winter said Labor would table industrial manslaughter legislation.
"With the Liberals dragging their heels on this vital matter, Labor will pick up the slack and introduce a bill of our own to finally get some action on this important issue," Mr Winter said.
"There is no justification for not backing these laws to encourage all employers to provide safe workplaces and hold to account those who do not.
"It's beyond time Tasmania came into line with the rest of the nation and introduced these laws."
In a response, Attorney-General Guy Barnett said industrial manslaughter laws were a "very important matter", but did not give a specific timeframe on their introduction.
"The minister [Madeleine Ogilvie] has been consulting very carefully across the community, not just with the workforce but with the businesses ... to get their feedback to ensure that we get that balance right," he said.
"The minister will have more to say in the not too distant future."
