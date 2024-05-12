The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Pretty disappointing': Unions tired of talk around industrial manslaughter laws

Annika Rhoades
By Annika Rhoades
Updated May 13 2024 - 7:59am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Unions Tasmania secretary Jessica Munday spoke at the Workers' Remembrance Day service, April 28. Guy Hudson, pictured left, also spoke. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Unions Tasmania secretary Jessica Munday spoke at the Workers' Remembrance Day service, April 28. Guy Hudson, pictured left, also spoke. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Tasmania is the only jurisdiction that lacks industrial manslaughter laws or a commitment to progress them.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annika Rhoades

Annika Rhoades

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, interested in community and environmental stories. Feel free to contact me at annika.rhoades@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.