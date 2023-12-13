Launceston's top TCE achievers have 99 reasons to smile

Launceston students have recorded some of the top TES results in the state.
After a nervous wait for many, the state's 11,000-plus cohort of year 11 and 12 students received their end-of-year results on Wednesday morning.
Twenty Launceston-based students made the list of top 101 TES (Tertiary Entrance Score) results, which combine students' best scores across year 11 and 12 courses.
Three Northern students - Oscar Tiernan, Shannon Kelly and Samuel Rein - made the state's top 12.
Launceston College's Oscar Tiernan was greeted with a TES score of 99.8 on Wednesday morning - but it came with a shock.
"I'd been a bit worried last night so I stayed up a little bit," he said.
"I woke up and my parents had already seen my score. My Mum likes to tease me so she said 'oh I'm so sorry, Oscar, you didn't do as well as you thought'.
"Turns out she was just playing a prank on me."
Oscar is planning to study medicine at Monash University in Melbourne, but is looking at other universities too.
The 18-year-old said he had enjoyed all his subjects this year.
"Consistent gradual improvement over time helped me to reach my goals," he said.
"It was that diligence and study consistently over time that helped me reach where I never thought I could get to."
Shannon Kelly's TES score of 99.9 didn't happen overnight.
The St Patrick's College graduate said her performance had been the result of consistent effort since grade 7.
"I've always tried very hard at school, I really enjoy learning and finding solutions to things," she said.
"Maths seems to come quite easy for me because I'm looking for the solutions and how to get to them.
"Because I've been putting the work in consistently for the past six years, I didn't find my subjects this year too hard, I felt like a lot of it flowed on from my work from previous years."
Shannon will take a gap year to travel in 2024, after which she plans to get into engineering.
The Pertrarch's employee said she was glad her results had arrived before her shift started.
"I'd been checking my phone every five minutes or so to see if the email had come in," she said.
"I wasn't expecting it until lunch time so it was quite nice to see it there while I was still with my family at home so we could celebrate before I went to work.
"It was a big relief, a big weight off my shoulders."
There was no drawn-out morning of waiting for Samuel Rein.
The Scotch Oakburn year 12 awoke to an email advising him of a 99.95 TES score - one of the top results achieved across the state.
"I was very surprised about the results I got - I was very happy about it," he said.
"I always like a good challenge."
Samuel, who plans to study electrical engineering at UTAS next year, thanked his parents for setting him on the path to success.
"I used to hate maths and frankly was extremely bad at it, but my parents got me into tutoring," he said.
"Although I resented the day I had to go there ... all of a sudden, I began to enjoy it more and over time I got better at it."
The following students received one of the top 101 TEC scores in the state.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.