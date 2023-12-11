Rockin around the Royal Oak: Christmas gig giving back through fundraiser

Local bands are sharing some Christmas cheer this weekend through a charity concert, with funds raised through ticket sales going to Launceston City Mission.
The annual show has run for the past five years and raised thousands for the charity, headed by two of Launnies long time local acts, The Bad Dad Orchestra and The Embers.
Ember's frontman Mike Attard said the bands got together five years ago and came up with the idea to hold a fundraiser that supported local charities around Christmas.
"Most of the time we donate to Launceston City Mission because you see them out in the community doing great things pretty much everywhere," Mr Attard said.
"We liked the idea that it's local for us and it's not just the two bands, it's been a really great partnership with The Royal Oak."
He said the Christmas gig had become somewhat of a tradition between the two bands, and raised around $3,500 for City Mission each year.
"It's always a great night of tunes, Bad Dad Orchestra is a big nine-piece band, they've been playing major events around Tassie and the mainland...they're a big draw card with a big sound," he said.
"The flavour is original, both bands are really high tempo so there's lots of dancing and it's a great way to support the community."
He said ticket sales were tracking well and door sales would be available on the night for $25.
"Thanks to the Oak for supporting it and all the members of the bands for supporting it continuously each year," Mr Attard said.
"These bands aren't anything without their supporters so big ups to the Launceston community for continuously supporting original music as well."
The Royal Oak Christmas gig starts Saturday, December 16, at 9pm.
Tickets can be purchased online through The Royal Oak's website.
