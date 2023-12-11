The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Rockin around the Royal Oak: Christmas gig giving back through fundraiser

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
December 11 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carl Bulow and Luke Young of the Bad Dads Orchestra, Wendy Robbins owner of The Royal Oak and Mick Attard from the Embers for the Royal Oak Christmas gig. Pictures Rod Thompson
Carl Bulow and Luke Young of the Bad Dads Orchestra, Wendy Robbins owner of The Royal Oak and Mick Attard from the Embers for the Royal Oak Christmas gig. Pictures Rod Thompson

Local bands are sharing some Christmas cheer this weekend through a charity concert, with funds raised through ticket sales going to Launceston City Mission.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and is passionate about all things happening in the North-East. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.