Tasmanian government advertises $240,000 stadium job

The state government is looking for a person to lead the development of the proposed Macquarie Point stadium for up to $240,000 a year.
The position of stadium project director has recently been advertised and applications are due to close on January 21.
The project director will be responsible for overseeing the stadium's planning and delivery, and will have to work with the project's steering committee and Stadiums Tasmania, the future operator of the facility.
The role is for a fixed term of five years and will attract a salary of been $209,000 and $240,000.
Stadia and Events Minister Nic Street said key procurement tenders for the development design would be released in January.
He said the Tasmanian Planning Commission had recently released the draft integrated guidelines to assess the project.
"This comprehensive document will inform the design of the stadium and the application that will be prepared for the panel's consideration," Mr Street said.
The panel's assessment includes community consultation.
A bill to have the project assessed by the planning commission with a final decision to be made on the project in both houses of parliament passed earlier in the year.
