The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian government advertises $240,000 stadium job

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated December 11 2023 - 2:58pm, first published 2:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's impression of the proposed Macquarie Point stadium.
An artist's impression of the proposed Macquarie Point stadium.

The state government is looking for a person to lead the development of the proposed Macquarie Point stadium for up to $240,000 a year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.