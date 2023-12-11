'One of those days' as aggravated armed robbery trial jury sent home early

It was "one of those days" a judge told a Supreme Court jury when sending them home early at 2.30pm on Monday.
Justice Robert Pearce made the remark on the second day of a trial of Zane Andrew Henderson, 28, who has pleaded not guilty to aggravated armed robbery at about 6.25pm on June 15, 2021. He says he was not armed with a firearm as alleged by the crown.
Mr Henderson has pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery of two youths at a dead end section of Granville Street in West Launceston.
The jury was unable to hear evidence from a key witness Michelle Anne Hodge, 29, who was delayed travelling on the Tasmanian Prison Service bus from Risdon Prison.
Justice Pearce told the jury that Ms Hodge was in custody and would not arrive at the Supreme Court in Launceston until 12 noon. He said it was hoped her evidence would be finished by lunchtime.
At 12 o' clock, he told the jury that the bus was still at Ross so the trial would recommence at 2pm.
In the afternoon, Justice Pearce told the jury the Supreme Court's main server was down leaving the court without recording or transcribing equipment.
"It's been one of those days," he said.
In a reference to the adage that bad things happen in threes, he remarked that it was hoped the loss of the server was the last.
"There is an electrician on the way, but I think its best to pull the pin on the day," he said.
The Supreme Court of Tasmania had a backlog of 717 cases at June 30, 2023 and that was before Justice Gregory Geason went on indefinite leave.
In the time it was able to sit, the jury heard a 000 call from one of the complainants at 6.25 pm on June 15, 2021 who told the operator on three occasions that the male assailant had a gun.
"What sort of a gun?" the operator asked.
''It was a revolver," the complainant said.
Two complainants gave evidence last week that a man pointed a silver six-shooter at them and showed them that it had two bullets inside the magazine.
Crown prosecutor Peter Sherriff read a series of agreed facts including that Mr Henderson's fingerprint was found on a seat belt clasp of the Commodore.
The jury heard that Mr Henderson provided a DNA sample when arrested in Waverley on July 1.
"A swab from the steering wheel found a forensic link between the two samples," he said.
Constable Alison Logan said she began searching social media after being told Mr Henderson was a person of interest.
She said she was aware that a red cap had been found in the stolen car.
She found an image on social media of a number of people at a gravesite with a person wearing a very similar type of cap.
In his opening address Mr Sherriff said the cap had RIP Kane written on it and it had a link to Mr Henderson.
The trial resumes at 9.30am on Tuesday.
