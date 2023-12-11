The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Not a job but a lifestyle: Paramedic retires after 43 years

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
December 11 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Locking up for the last time: Paramedic Gary Macreadie retires after 43 years of work. Pictures Rod Thompson
Locking up for the last time: Paramedic Gary Macreadie retires after 43 years of work. Pictures Rod Thompson

A career spanning 43 years in any field is an impressive feat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and is passionate about all things happening in the North-East. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.