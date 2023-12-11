High school basketballers contest for state bragging rights

Elphin Sports Centre has been the meeting place for Tasmania's most promising basketballers at the BTAS State High School Championship.
Grade 7/8 boys and girls, as well as grade 9/10 boys, from Burnie to Hobart were in action to determine the best high school team in the state for 2023.
The first grand final was between Marist Regional College and Sacred Heart for the girls' division and an upset appeared to be on the cards.
With both teams qualifying through pool b, Sacred Heart won their group stage contest 37-23, with Neve Swain (13 points) and Jessica Symons (11) doing the bulk of the damage.
But in Sunday's decider, their Burnie opponents had upped their game and held a 27-16 lead at the main break.
Marist would concede just seven more points in the second half as they ran out resounding 37-23 winners in an exact reversal of the scoreline from their previous clash.
The 7/8 boys' grand final was a far closer affair with scores tied at 35 heading into the second half between Queechy and Burnie.
Oliver Spray was particularly impressive for the Launceston-based high school adding 15 points through two quarters, while Oliver Rattray (14) and Johnty Dynan (12) led the scoring for the North-West-based outfit.
The second half followed a similar theme with neither side able to put distance between themselves and the opponent.
In the end, Spray's ability to put the ball in the net was too strong for Burnie, with the Queechy star accumulating 35 points in the 65-61 win.
While Sacred Heart's girls' tournament may have ended in disappointment, the 9/10 boys finished on a high as they swept aside St Patrick's College 57-43.
Leading at every change, Sacred Heart's first and last quarters proved the main difference between the sides on Sunday, with Oliver Cunningham (19) and Jasper Hay (17) scoring just less than two thirds of the team's points.
