Tasmanian eating disorder clinic pilot expands to state's North

A $1.2 million clinic providing specialist, wraparound care for adults with eating disorders has been approved for Launceston.
The approval follows the success of the pilot Multidisciplinary Community Clinic (MCC) in Hobart, which has been operating since June.
The Tasmanian Eating Disorder Service's (TEDS) clinic will be located at 416-418 Westbury Rd, Prospect Vale, replacing the interim clinic provided through a Tasmanian Health Service facility in Launceston.
A development application for the project was approved by the Meander Valley Council on November 21, 2023, with refurbishment works expected to begin in 2024.
According to the development application, the new clinic would be attended by up to a maximum of 10 clients per day who attend consultations and participate in programs lasting between 1 and 4 hours.
Premier and Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing Jeremy Rockliff said the clinic would provide individual psychological interventions, group and day programs, medical monitoring, and meal support.
"This new state-wide service will deliver evidence-based treatment programs, ensuring that Tasmanians with an eating disorder receive high-quality care," Mr Rockliff said.
"This clinic supports the transition from hospital services into community treatment, and we are already seeing positive results, with a reduction in the length of inpatient stays and readmissions at the Royal Hobart Hospital."
Mr Rockliff said the TEDS would provide two treatment streams, including a residential recovery program located at St John's Park, New Town, and Community Based Intensive Treatment programs in the North, North-West and South.
"The multidisciplinary clinic is the first step in the establishment of the state-wide Community Based Intensive Treatment program," he said.
"[This] will provide individual psychological interventions, group and day programs, medical monitoring, and meal support."
According to the Butterfly Foundation's Body Kind Youth Survey, 74.3 per cent of young people from Tasmania reported being concerned by their body image, while more than 37.1 per cent reported high levels of body dissatisfaction.
The survey found over a third of young people reported never or rarely feeling good in their body.
As part of the Community Health and Hospitals Program, the Australian government announced $7.5 million in funding for the TEDS residential eating disorder treatment centre at St John's Park and $2.5 million for a TEDS facility in the North in 2019.
If you are affected by any issues raised in this article, you can get support at:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.