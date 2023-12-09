Teenager allegedly used knife to hold up Launceston business overnight

A 15-year-old girl will face court after allegedly holding up a Mowbray business with a knife overnight.
Police were called to the business on Invermay Road at about 5.45pm, on December 9, after reports a person threatened a staff member with a knife before stealing items and leaving the scene.
A teenage girl was arrested a short time later and charged with armed robbery.
Police said nobody was physically injured in the incident.
The girl was held in custody overnight and would appear before the Youth Justice Division of the Launceston Magistrates Court on December 10.
