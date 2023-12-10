The Examiner
See the new museum that captures history of Tasmanian harness racing

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
December 10 2023 - 2:00pm
Carrick Harness Racing museum coordinator Karen Dornauf holds a trophy at the museum opening. Picture Rod Thompson
Carrick Park Pacing Club is home to a new museum celebrating the history of Tasmanian harness racing, thanks to the efforts of a few passionate volunteers.

