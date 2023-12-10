See the new museum that captures history of Tasmanian harness racing

Carrick Park Pacing Club is home to a new museum celebrating the history of Tasmanian harness racing, thanks to the efforts of a few passionate volunteers.
The museum's coordinator, Karen Dornauf, said racing had been a part of her family history for generations.
"I've been in the industry all my life and my mum, dad, and my grandfather were too," Mrs Dornauf said.
"So I just wanted to show a little bit of our industry off."
It took about six months to get the museum up and running, but the idea had first surfaced about a year ago.
"My husband saw a harness racing museum in Victoria and thought we could do the same; a few volunteers came on board and they've done a terrific job," Mrs Dornauf said.
From pictures, sashes trophies and more dating back to the 1930s and '40s, the museum is chocked full of memorabilia collected or donated from locals who share the same passion for racing.
Once an avid competitor herself, Mrs Dornauf drove in multiple women's races in Tasmania and in Adelaide in the early days of women's competitions.
"When they said we could drive with the men, I didn't want to," she said.
Mrs Dornauf said it was important to preserve Tasmania's racing history.
"I think it's good because nowhere else has it; if it's good you should preserve the history of it."
The museum can be found at Carrick Park Pacing Club at 35 East Street, Carrick.
