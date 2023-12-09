Tasmanian designer's upside down look at the kitchen table

There's a mirror lying on the ground beneath Isaac William's pine table, but it's no mistake - it's there for a reason: he wants you to bend down and take a look underneath the furniture.
On the underside, where the legs join the table, Williams' handiwork is flourished with circular motifs, a "connecting detail and visual study" that the Launceston designer said stems from trees and rejuvenation.
"The natural world is cyclical," Williams said.
"The modern world is the opposite; it's like the interplay between a circle and square. The square represents throwing away and buying something new whereas the circle is cyclical, like nature."
Williams is one of 10 other designers whose work is on display for Tasmania Makes, an exhibition of local makers and designers at Design Tasmania which is showcasing the "creative energy that surges through the island state".
Williams' pine table was constructed from recycled pallets which the Launceston designer collected to "give new life" to one man's trash and his treasure.
"It's what I'm most interested in and aligns with my ethics," he said.
"The challenge of trying to give beauty and purpose to something that everyone else has discarded and is at the end of its life in their eyes is wonderful."
Williams and the other talented individuals hail from various backgrounds, career levels, and design disciplines, including furniture, ceramics, jewellery, metalwork and the innovative use of recycled material.
Each of their pieces speaks to living in Tasmania, particularly the challenges and advantages of working on an island according to Jane Haley, Design Tasmania's CEO.
"Our role is to stimulate, support and celebrate Tasmanian designers, and it's not always an easy thing for designers to have opportunities to create new work," Ms Haley said.
"This is a chance for them to actually make something different."
One of the designers making it new is ceramicist Nanna Bayer, a designer who has held exhibitions worldwide, including Europe, Mexico and Japan and has since been drawn to Tasmania's self-sufficient lifestyle.
She specialises in the Japanese Nerikomi technique - a pottery style using multiple colours of clay - and for her contribution to Makes, she's created a gorgeous composting toilet.
Design Tasmania's artistic director Michelle Boyde said the show marks the beginning of an exciting initiative to uplift and promote Tasmania's unique designer and maker culture.
"With customised support, our goal is to empower designers to create the work they want to make, contributing to Tasmania's distinct design vernacular and unique perspective for a global audience," Ms Boyde said.
Tasmania Makes will be an annual exhibition from Design Tasmania, with the 2023 iteration opening from December 9, 2023, to March 3, 2024.
