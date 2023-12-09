Journalists should have thicker skins than displayed this week

Yes, it is frustrating when politicians give long word-salad answers and don't answer the questions; I have been in those situations, and if you are assertive enough in the press pack, you tell the politician they didn't answer the question and ask them to answer again. If they don't, you report that they didn't or wouldn't answer the question. You don't sook; you write what happened. Believe me, when that is published, the phone rings quickly with claims that they did answer and the reporting was unfair. Still, at least you have established you won't accept non-answers, and it does focus the politician, so next time you ask them a question, they are more likely to give a quotable answer. It doesn't always work, but it has worked more often than not in my career.