The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

Journalists should have thicker skins than displayed this week

Craig Thomson
By Craig Thomson
Updated December 10 2023 - 11:22am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong.
Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong.

Journalism should be about pursuing the truth. If we do that, sometimes we ask questions that make people uncomfortable. Journalists should expect a truthful answer if we ask genuine questions, not political party talking points. But we should ask those questions courteously.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Thomson

Craig Thomson

Editor

I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.