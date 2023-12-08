The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

'Drugs made me do it': Ravenswood man convicted over bestiality material

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated December 9 2023 - 8:01am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zachary Glenn Hancox-Ebert pleaded guilty to possessing bestiality product and appeared at the Launceston Magistrates Court on December 8. Picture by Craig George
Zachary Glenn Hancox-Ebert pleaded guilty to possessing bestiality product and appeared at the Launceston Magistrates Court on December 8. Picture by Craig George

A Ravenswood man who had dozens of horrific images and videos of bestiality on multiple devices says he only "viewed" them when under the influence of methamphetamine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering health and court reporting in Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.