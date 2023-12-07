Missy Higgins books in special two performances in Tasmania

It was nearly 20 years ago since Missy Higgins burst onto the Australian music scene, and her anniversary tour celebrating the milestone will be stopping by Tasmania.
Launceston and Hobart will reminisce The Sound Of White album when the singer visits during her nationwide tour.
The popular performer will play at Launceston's Princess Theatre on April 27 and Hobart City Hall the night before.
The autumn shows will be a special two act performance with the first set each evening including some brand-new songs, plus a few fan favourites from early in her career, all played in stripped back, acoustic mode.
Tribute to her debut album will then be made after an intermission with Higgins performing The Sound Of White in its entirety.
Higgins said previewing her new material before turning back time would be something different and a new challenge to embrace.
"I wrote all those songs in my late teens when I never thought anyone would hear them, so they were very personal, like I was writing my secrets in a diary," Higgins said.
"In that respect this new album that I'm recording right now will be a kind of sequel to The Sound Of White. They're both looking forward nervously and wondering what comes next."
The tour will see Higgins return to many of the same venues she played when The Sound Of White bolted out of the gates in 2004.
Tickets for both Tasmanian shows will go on sale via frontiertouring.com/missyhiggins at midday on Wednesday December 13.
