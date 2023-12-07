The Examiner
Witnesses say they had silver pistol pointed at them during robbery in dark street

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated December 7 2023 - 5:11pm, first published 5:10pm
A man pointed a silver six-shooter at two youths sitting in a car after demanding money from them, a Supreme Court jury in Launceston heard.

