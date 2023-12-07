The Examiner
Students stay brave and shave in twelfth year of school fundraiser

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
Updated December 7 2023 - 4:41pm, first published 4:09pm
Lloyd Young, 8, Amelia Lee, 7, and Darcy French, 7, shaved off their hair to raise money for CanTeen Australia at Trevallyn Primary School. Picture by Paul Scambler
Lloyd Young, 8, Amelia Lee, 7, and Darcy French, 7, shaved off their hair to raise money for CanTeen Australia at Trevallyn Primary School. Picture by Paul Scambler

In 2011, when a group of students shaved their heads in front of their entire school, they couldn't have guessed they would inspire a fundraising total of more than $185,000.

Help