AFL Stadium feeds the north versus south rivalry in Tasmania

THEO Bakker (The Examiner, December 3) offers some criticism of Extinction Rebellions activities, suggesting other options are more effective. He suggests that there are better ways to achieve change. Perhaps so, but he also should provide the evidence to support his assertions, rather than provide an armchair critique from the sidelines, snapping at the heels of those who are willing to step up to the mark, speak out on behalf of their community, risk their reputations, accept fines and bail conditions and convictions, and do all this willingly by way of Nonviolent Direct Action.