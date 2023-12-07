The Examiner
Magistrate gives drug offender second chance to turn life around

December 8 2023 - 8:00am
Trent Phillip Tuthill, 35, pleaded guilty to drug driving, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving an uninsured vehicle, driving without a licence, and multiple counts of computer-related fraud.
A Launceston magistrate has given a man struggling with drug addiction and homelessness a second chance after showing encouraging signs he may finally be turning his life around.

