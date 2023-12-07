Magistrate gives drug offender second chance to turn life around

A Launceston magistrate has given a man struggling with drug addiction and homelessness a second chance after showing encouraging signs he may finally be turning his life around.
Trent Phillip Tuthill, 35, pleaded guilty to drug driving, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving an uninsured vehicle, driving without a licence, and multiple counts of computer-related fraud.
Tuthill appeared before the Launceston Magistrates on December 4 to learn his fate.
Police prosecutors told the court of a crash on May 12, 2021, when Tuthill was driving a 650CC motorcycle on the East Tamar Highway heading towards Bell Bay.
Police said it was rainy and wet when Tuthill lost control and slid off his bike.
A witness helped Tuthill, who had injured his leg, before calling police.
The court heard Tuthill tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine and did not have a licence to drive the motorcycle, which was unregistered and uninsured.
During a police interview, Tuthill said he was in the process of purchasing the bike which is why he was taking it for a "test drive".
Tuthill, who had been unlicensed since 2011, said he had "never got around to getting his licence".
Police also told the court of multiple computer-related fraud offences committed by Tuthill from June 2021 to January 2022.
During this period, Tuthill used a credit card that was not his to make 12 purchases ranging from $19.14 to $160.90.
Defence lawyer Fran McCracken said Tuthill had been homeless since he was released from custody in 2021.
Ms McCracken said Tuthill had also been struggling with methamphetamine addiction during the time the offending took place.
However, in the last few weeks, Ms McCracken said Tuthill had managed to secure "somewhat stable" accommodation with a friend at St Helens and was "close to clean" from using drugs.
Magistrate Simon Brown said he understood Tuthill's offending was related to being unhoused and dealing with a serious addiction.
Mr Brown said he was impressed that Tuthill had been taking steps to improve his situation.
Mr Brown said he would give Tuthill an opportunity to demonstrate his reformation by adjourning sentencing to March 6, 2024.
Mr Brown said from now until the next court date, Tuthill had the chance to become "completely clean of illicit substances and turn his life around".
"Your life is in your hands," Mr Brown said.
