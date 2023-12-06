'Small effort for a huge reward': Donor rolls up sleeve for 150th time

On Michele Polley's 150th donation the power of saving lives by the simple act isn't lost on her.
"My minute of discomfort for people who are so in need of treatment is so worthwhile," Mrs Polley said.
"It doesn't even come into thinking about it."
She said it felt good to have reached the milestone at Launceston's Lifeblood Donor Centre on December 6.
It's one that's taken "many years" and the milestone was reached sooner after being able to donate plasma, which can be donated more regularly than blood.
Mrs Polley started donating blood alongside her workmates when she was 30-years-old.
"We came in on work time, and back in those days we'd get Cadbury chocolates, so that was always a good reason to come," she said.
She said it's now become a regular part of her life, along with the Nippy's iced coffee she drinks during her donation.
Mrs Polley is also an advocate for organ donation after her son died in a car crash 20-years-ago, who was an organ donor.
She said giving blood was one way to honour him.
Taking an hour to 90 minutes of the day to give blood was an easy way for fit, well and health people to save lives, Mrs Polley said.
"That feeling of what you've done, is worth it a million times over," she said.
"It's making a small effort for a huge reward, not only for you but for all those people that you're helping."
Australian Red Cross Lifeblood is calling on Australians to give the gift of live this Christmas and roll up their sleeves to donate blood and plasma.
Lifeblood spokesperson Dylan Visser said an additional 290 donors were needed in Launceston this festive season to boost supplies.
"Christmas is the season for giving, and what could be a better gift than giving blood and plasma," Mr Visser said.
"Every 18 seconds, someone somewhere in Australia will need blood or plasma.
"Donating blood and plasma doesn't cost anything, but for a patient it is life-changing. For some, it could mean spending another Christmas with family and friends. For others, it will be the key to a fuller life."
Bookings are most needed at the Launceston Donor Centre between December 11 and 24.
"With many donors planning to travel over Christmas and the summer holiday period, we are urging anyone who can to donate so we can ensure that patients in hospital who need blood every day will receive the blood and blood products they need," Mr Visser said.
People who donate through to December 31 will receive a limited-edition Australiana Christmas-inspired bandage.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.