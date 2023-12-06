Beauty Point man not guilty of perverting justice in urine test procedure

A Supreme Court jury took just over an hour to find a Beauty Point man not guilty of perverting the course of justice.
Patrick Simon Bailey, 44, pleaded not guilty to the count of pervert justice on September 8, 2021.
The jury began its deliberations at 10.30am on Tuesday and returned its unanimous not guilty verdict at 11.40am.
After the verdict Mr Bailey walked free of the court saying that he was a free man for the first time for a while.
During the trial the jury heard that Mr Bailey was alleged to have provided a false sample of a liquid to testing authorities when he was on a home detention order.
Under the rules of home detention orders recipients are prohibited from taking illicit or prohibited substances.
Mr Bailey received the 18 month drug treatment order in June 2021 from Justice Michael Brett after pleading guilty to trafficking in methylamphetamine in 2018.
Mr Bailey had been in Hobart with another man to meet interstate drug dealers who were under police surveillance.
They were pulled up shortly after the other man left a meeting at a hotel.
Mr Bailey's offsider was sentenced to two years and ten months jail by a different judge but Justice Brett said the other man bought a much bigger amount of drugs.
