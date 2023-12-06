The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Beauty Point man not guilty of perverting justice in urine test procedure

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated December 6 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beauty Point man not guilty of perverting justice in urine test procedure
Beauty Point man not guilty of perverting justice in urine test procedure

A Supreme Court jury took just over an hour to find a Beauty Point man not guilty of perverting the course of justice.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.