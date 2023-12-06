The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

'Blown away': $6k donation boosts Empty Stocking Appeal

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
December 6 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rochelle Galloway, Rodney Spinks, Janie Finlay, Roderick Brown and Jim Gray celebrate raising $6435 at the second annual Shine event. Picture by Paul Scambler
Rochelle Galloway, Rodney Spinks, Janie Finlay, Roderick Brown and Jim Gray celebrate raising $6435 at the second annual Shine event. Picture by Paul Scambler

A booming grassroots event has helped The Examiner's Empty Stocking Appeal tick past $17,000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.