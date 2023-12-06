'Blown away': $6k donation boosts Empty Stocking Appeal

A booming grassroots event has helped The Examiner's Empty Stocking Appeal tick past $17,000.
The second annual Shine event - a community get-together in Labor MP Janie Finlay's office carpark - raised a whopping $6345.
The tally far surpassed the event's $5000 target, and added to the $509 raised at its debut instalment last year.
Ms Finlay said she had been "blown away" by the generosity of the community.
"It's not unexpected, but it's incredible given 12 months ago we raised just over $500," she said.
"We set ourselves what we thought was a really significant goal of $5000, and people's willingness to be part of it and to give - knowing how hard things are at the moment - [was outstanding]."
About 100 people came in across the night including representatives from the appeal's four beneficiaries, industry leaders and families.
All the food and drinks consumed on the night were donated, meaning every cent raised went directly to the appeal.
"It was a really quality night but it was relaxed and simple," Ms Finlay said.
"One of the things I love about it - whether it be Salvos or City Mission, Vinnies or the Benevolent Society - it provides them a chance to be thanked in person from people in the community and relax and spend time together."
St Vincent de Paul's Rodney Spinks said the night was particularly special for the four charities.
"This time of year we all work together quite a bit on the Christmas day lunch and we love coming and supporting this event with Janie and the team," he said.
"I received a couple of emails from volunteers who said how much they enjoyed it, and how much they thought of the atmosphere and the generosity of the people that were there."
The Empty Stocking Appeal has so far raised $17,036 of its $90,000 target following recent contributions from Bunnings North Launceston, Launceston Choir in the Pub, and many anonymous donors.
Donations can be received in person (at The Examiner's office at Level 1, 113 Cimitiere Street), via a direct debit transfer (BSB: 0066-743; Acc: 011517887), or through BPAY (Biller No: 49429, Ref: 0100 0211230 01517887 3).
Residents can also donate at participating newsagents across Northern Tasmania.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.