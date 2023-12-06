Police 'disappointed' with drivers after traffic operation uncover offences

Tasmania Police conducted a targeted traffic operation in the Northern Midlands roads overnight to find drivers "disappointingly" continuing to do the wrong thing.
Northern Road Policing Services officers targeted the fatal five during the operation, and in a brief 90-minute window several offences were uncovered.
Two drivers were caught exceeding the prescribed alcohol limit; one unaccompanied learner was found positive for illicit drugs; one driver was unlicensed; and five motorists were found exceeding the speed limit.
A number of vehicle defects were also detected, which Senior Constable Daniel Midson said it was "simply not good enough".
"It's unfortunate to see motorists continuing to drive under the influence of alcohol and drugs putting other road users at risk," Senior Constable Midson said.
"Tasmania police will continue to conduct road safety patrols in both urban and rural areas.
"It is our mission to improve driver behaviour through education, engagement and enforcement to make our roads safer - we can be anywhere, anytime."
