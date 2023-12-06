The Examiner
Thursday, 7 December 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Trafficker had loaded .22 pistol and $36k worth of ice when police raided

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
December 7 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mathew Leigh Coates. Picture Facebook
Mathew Leigh Coates. Picture Facebook

Police found $12,000 cash and drugs worth up to $36,500 when they searched a house in Launceston last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.