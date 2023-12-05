The Examiner
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

'As bad as one would see' magistrate slams man's driving record

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated December 6 2023 - 8:41am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jayden Garry Fehlberg. Picture Facebook
Jayden Garry Fehlberg. Picture Facebook

A Devonport man drove while disqualified within two months of receiving a 28-day suspended jail term in 2021, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help