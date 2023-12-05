The Examinersport
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/Sport/Junior Sport
Good News

Launceston trio to live like a professional with Australian Open experience

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
December 6 2023 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tennis players Lily Fletcher, Freddy Barnewall and Chase Richardson. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Tennis players Lily Fletcher, Freddy Barnewall and Chase Richardson. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Three Launceston tennis players will get the opportunity of a lifetime at next year's Australian Open.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Junior Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.