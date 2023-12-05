Launceston trio to live like a professional with Australian Open experience

Three Launceston tennis players will get the opportunity of a lifetime at next year's Australian Open.
Lily Fletcher, Freddy Barnewall and Chase Richardson will live like a professional at the super 10s national camp from January 24-28.
Held from Wednesday to Sunday in the second week of the Grand Slam, the camp pits the top 32 boys and girls that are 10 years old against each other.
Coach Jason Fletcher, who is also Lily's father, explained what the camp entails.
"They have access to the tunnels and facilities that the players get to use," he said.
"All kids get rare opportunities to have player experiences with the professionals and watch many matches. They will be under the watchful eye of all of the state development coaches from around the country."
He said that Lily, Freddie and Chase all had to perform over the past several seasons of the Tasmanian super 10s competition, recently winning the regional challenge against South and North-West.
This will be Lily's first Tasmanian representation but she has played on the mainland before - taking part in tournaments in Shepparton and Albury-Wodonga.
For Freddie, he's excited to meet other players and have fun on the trip, while Chase is adding to a growing list of representative experience.
He's recently played at under-11 nationals as well as the Bruce Cup - School Sport Australia's primary school competition - at just 10 years old.
"It was pretty hard, I had some good matches and it was a good experience," he said.
