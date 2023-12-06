Water is essential for the everyday life of all Tasmanians

Water is essential for everyday life. The flow of water supports people, our unique Tasmanian environment, and the places we live, work and play - now and for generations to come.
This summer, whether you are swimming at the pool at the Cataract Gorge or throwing a line in at your favourite fishing spot, take a few moments to plan how you might prepare for water restrictions and take some simple steps to save water in your home.
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast lower than average rainfall and higher than average temperatures for Tasmania this summer. And it's already been one of the driest springs on record.
Water restrictions may soon be required across several parts of the state, and some regions of northern Tasmania are likely to be on restrictions in the new year.
TasWater's priority is to provide reliable, high quality drinking water for our customers. To do this we routinely monitor supply and demand on all our systems across the state.
Decisions on water restrictions are not made lightly - they are carefully considered by our engineers and scientists who use data to develop contingency plans for times of high demand.
But every home and business can make a difference. Small changes can have a big effect on your water usage - it is easy to use more water than you realise. Just one four-minute shower can use about 36 litres and a dripping tap can waste 1,500L/year.
It is also easy to forget how many things in life are reliant on water - the operation of our schools, workplaces, and healthcare facilities.
That is why it is so vital for us all to work together to make sure water will continue to be there when we need it most. Implementing water saving measures into everyday life can help lessen the need for restrictions.
Some of the quickest and easiest ways to conserve water are to fix dripping taps and leaking toilets, turn off the tap while brushing your teeth, only use washing machines and dishwashers when they are full, plug the sink when washing veggies and retain moisture in your garden by using mulch.
To find out how to be Water Wise with more of our expert tips, visit: www.taswater.com.au/community/education/water-wise
If you notice a leak on public property, please report it on 136 992.
Matt Derbyshire is the General Manager of Sustainable Infrastructure Services at TasWater
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.