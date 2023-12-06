The Examiner
YOUR SAY: Howick and Wellington Street intersection is a joke

December 6 2023 - 11:11am
DOES anyone else think the lights at intersection Howick and Wellington St are a joke? We sat through six changes before we could make a right turn into Wellington by which time the cars were backed right back to the roundabout corner of Charles Street and they think it's a good idea to build a 500 car parking spaces on the corner of Howick and Charles! What a joke, where will cars enter and leave said car park? I'd like to know. How about installing green arrows for turning traffic? Long overdue.

