YOUR SAY: Howick and Wellington Street intersection is a joke

DOES anyone else think the lights at intersection Howick and Wellington St are a joke? We sat through six changes before we could make a right turn into Wellington by which time the cars were backed right back to the roundabout corner of Charles Street and they think it's a good idea to build a 500 car parking spaces on the corner of Howick and Charles! What a joke, where will cars enter and leave said car park? I'd like to know. How about installing green arrows for turning traffic? Long overdue.
Doreen Baker, Launceston
EXCELLENT articles from Barry Prismall and Craig Thomson on the weekend (The Examiner, December 3). According to the Murdoch media and all the shock jocks the PM can't do anything right and all the problems we are now facing, only 18 months into a new government are all Labor's fault. What BS.
The housing crisis is a fire that the coalition did nothing but throw petrol on for nine years. Its root cause is Liberal party idiotic tax concessions. Successive Liberal governments caused the crisis, maintained the crisis, and now they say "give us another chance at government and we will fix it". Right!
The cost of living problems can also be traced back to years of LNP neglect.
Nine years of no energy policy, deliberate policies to keep wages low on the back of Howard's draconian anti-union legislation, remember Work Choices?
Sussan Ley is dreaming if she thinks that informed voters will elect the mob that caused these problems, and more, in the first place. Have we forgotten Morrison and the mess he made? Not bloody likely!
Stephen Crosby, Kings Meadows
MY WIFE and I have been watching the latest of David Attenborough's truly amazing nature programs Planet Earth III. This should be compulsory viewing to all those climate sceptics around the world, to show them what could be lost in the natural world to future generations if continuing climate changes keep happening. Also the powers that be in all heavy industrialised nations and governments worldwide should see this program and rather than say they will do something in the future, actually start doing something in the present because the future might be too late.
Alan Leitch, Austins Ferry
I KNOW I'm a Christmas Grinch but I've extended that to the Bell Bay proposals: hydrogen and the cable manufacturing.
Firstly, with hydrogen, there are two important considerations. Where is the large volume of fresh water coming from? Also, there is the issue of production costs and energy required to produce it.
With regard to the cable production, again, this is facing a realistic cost benefit analysis.
In my opinion, neither of these far fetched dreams are going to manifest.
Yes, Bell Bay is available for expansion. How about a nuclear power generator?
Stuart Bryce, Lulworth
WE SPRINKLE soil over the unpleasantness of the past until we are satisfied it shall remain a secret forever. We plant all manner of colour and cheer to disguise what lies below.
In generations gone by gardens existed to deny our convict forebears, others to conceal the existence of palawa/Pakana people who inhabited this island before the British built their prison.
Now we tear down statues of people deemed no longer worthy of public display: slave trader Colston in Bristol, Rhodes in Cape Town and others closer to home. We change place names, streets and vainly tinker with history to suit our heightened sense of moral outrage.
Inevitably the blood of past deeds seeps out and no longer can we deflect the eyes of our children elsewhere. Their quest for answers will see them rip up the flower beds and scrap away the dirt.
As we have with our convict past and are slowly scratching away at learning more about our indigenous history.
Future children will know there are forbidden truths below the pretty gardens that their forbears' prayed they would never see. As they dig to further their heads turn for answers. Truth in history can only be told in all its nakedness for all to see and in generations to come unseen, accusing eyes will penetrate from afar and silently ask 'Why did you hide the truth from me?'
Which begs the question, 'Is the perpetrator any worse than those who conspire to cover up their sins?'
Ian Broinowski, Hobart
