YOUR SAY: Howick and Wellington Street intersection is a joke

MY WIFE and I have been watching the latest of David Attenborough's truly amazing nature programs Planet Earth III. This should be compulsory viewing to all those climate sceptics around the world, to show them what could be lost in the natural world to future generations if continuing climate changes keep happening. Also the powers that be in all heavy industrialised nations and governments worldwide should see this program and rather than say they will do something in the future, actually start doing something in the present because the future might be too late.

