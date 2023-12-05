Accountants get into Christmas spirit with juicy Stocking filler

A Launceston accountancy firm has added a big sum to the Empty Stocking Appeal.
Ruddicks Chartered Accountants staff donned full Christmas headwear to present a $1000 cheque to the appeal, which is nearly a tenth of the way to its goal.
Three weeks out from Christmas, the appeal has raised $8746 of its $90,000 target.
"As a firm, we recognise how difficult this year has been to many individuals struggling with the cost of living," a statement from Ruddicks said.
"We hope this donation can go towards those less fortunate this Christmas.
"We hope The Examiner are able to reach their $90,000 target this year."
Anonymous donations have kept the appeal ticking over in recent weeks, but more needs to be done to reach the target.
Funds raised in the appeal go directly to four Launceston charities - City Mission, Launceston Benevolent Society, St Vincent de Paul and Salvation Army - who distribute care and support to those most in need in Northern Tasmania.
Donations can be received in person (at The Examiner's office at Level 1, 113 Cimitiere Street), via a direct debit transfer (BSB: 0066-743; Acc: 011517887), or through BPAY (Biller No: 49429, Ref: 0100 0211230 01517887 3).
Residents can also donate at participating newsagents across Northern Tasmania.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.