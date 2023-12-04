Worker claims super contributions from former employer are missing

A hospitality worker claims to have never received a super contribution from former employer Dare Darlin.
The former employee, who has asked to remain nameless, said their employment had spanned over different financial years at the Launceston restaurant.
"I haven't seen any super contributions," they said.
"Even though it was on my pay slip each week, but I never actually got any contributions to the account itself."
Dare Darlin Restaurant were contacted for comment.
The former employee also said they were never paid loading fees, weekend penalties or split shift allowances while working there.
They said they had trusted the restaurant would look after them.
"I was putting in all this work, and I wasn't even getting what felt like the bare minimum you're entitled to, which was a big reason as to why I left," they said.
This comes after Dare Darlin co-owner Courtney Hill defended the restaurant from allegations of underpayment and toxic work culture on Facebook in mid-November.
Dare Darlin has been accused of not paying employees correctly on social media.
Ms Hill responded to a Facebook post that was making the allegation saying "this is completely false information and is so upsetting".
"I stand by everything I've ever posted or said and repeat that none of the above is true," the Facebook reply said.
The Examiner had contacted Dare Darlin over the allegations at that time, and the owners declined to comment.
